Dear Editor,
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay recently asserted (in an email sent on 11/2) that the weather in our county has been extreme and unprecedented. He said: “As we all know, weather considered ‘extreme’ or ‘once in a generation’ has now, unfortunately, become the norm . . . here in Fairfax County. Torrential rains, flooding, high winds, and periods of excessive heat or cold are just some examples of wild swings that we confront on a regular basis.”
I’m sorry. I’ve lived here a few decades and have not noticed the “extreme and unprecedented” weather. Yes, the weather varies and all of the things the chairman mentions do happen. But the chairman is delusional if he thinks it has never happened before. One major difference today is that we have the blessing of air conditioning that makes the heat more bearable, and we also have marginally better weather forecasts.
The Chairman blames this non-existent problem on carbon dioxide. He believes we can stop the extreme weather if Fairfax County goes to net zero carbon “emissions.” (Do we call need to stop breathing out?) Of course, even if Fairfax County reaches this ambitious goal, the chairman is super-delusional in implying that it will change the world’s weather. China and India are outside our control and emitting carbon like crazy. They are not going to stop because Fairfax County went to net zero. That side of the world laughs at us.
I read the weather preparedness reports that the chairman linked to. I would assess them at perhaps an 8th-grade level for quality of analysis. I hope the County did not pay the consultants much taxpayer money for these reports! The next time, I would recommend an in-depth study of Shakespeare’s use of weather to reinforce his dramatic themes – there are many interesting instances of “extreme” weather in Shakespeare’s plays. That report would be no less useful. They were terrified of the weather in Shakespeare’s time – and apparently, the fear is still with us today.
King Canute, call your office.
Jeff Shapiro
McLean
