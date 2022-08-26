It is simply outrageous that Darren Thornton, a guidance counselor at Glasgow Middle School, an FCPS “Community School”, continued to teach at Glasgow for nearly two years after being arrested in November 2020 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. This raises urgent questions that demand answers from the Fairfax County School Board. Why was Scott Brabrand unaware that Thornton was convicted of soliciting prostitution of a minor in March when he had to register as a sex offender? Why did it take his second arrest? How did this go unnoticed by Thornton’s probation officer, who would have supervised him under conditions not to be around juveniles after his first conviction? FCPS clearly needs an alert system to notify several staff members of an arrest of an FCPS employee, why this isn’t in place only further highlights the misguided priorities of our current school board.
It is hard to believe that School Board members were not notified of Mr. Thornton’s arrest. If they were not notified, that is an unacceptably negligent lack of oversight. If they were notified, they are complicit in FCPS’s lack of action. Neither possibility reflects well on the FCSB.
Moreover, such an incident raises deep questions about FCPS’s Community Schools concept and implementation. FCPS describes a Community School as a “public school that effectively benefits from partnerships with community resources. Its integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement leads to improved student learning, stronger families, and healthier communities”.
Healthier communities? Glasgow Middle launched its Community School in 2019. That means that for nearly its entire existence as a Community School, it had a sex offender working as a guidance counselor.
One cannot help but wonder: Did Fairfax County Public Schools fail to take action to remove Mr. Thornton because it might call into question FCPS’s Community Schools initiative? After Loudoun County’s coverup of a sexual assault in a girl’s bathroom by a male student, parents, unfortunately, can no longer dismiss out of hand the possibility that FCPS attempted to sweep Mr. Thornton’s situation under the rug to protect its Community Schools concept.
FCPS has three Community Schools: Glasgow Middle School, Walt Whitman Middle School, and Mount Vernon Woods Elementary Schools. Community Schools partner with community resources to provide services available to all outside of standard school hours. These resources include gender affirmation care, anonymous HIV testing and treatment, and mental health counseling. Shockingly, Community Schools provide minors access to these services without parental notification and consent.
The events involving Mr. Thornton raise also serious doubts about whether FCPS has implemented proper oversight to ensure student safety in Community Schools. FCPS Community Schools currently serve unaccompanied minors in Fairfax County. There are hundreds of such students, and they are the most vulnerable and the most at risk for exploitation from predators such as Mr. Thornton.
FCPS must conduct a complete, transparent, and thorough safety assessment of its Community Schools. If FCPS is so negligent as to allow a sex offender to work at a school, and have access to our children during normal school hours, imagine the lack of controls they have in vetting the appropriateness of third-party actors, many of whom are activists seeking access to them after school? These programs are being run in a reckless, negligent manner which unnecessarily puts minors at risk.
Most important of all is to hold our School Board members accountable. If they didn’t know, they have failed in performing their responsibility for institutional control and oversight. If they did know, they are complicit. Either way, they have failed the citizens of Fairfax County. We need school board members that will ensure safe environments for our children and not endanger them with ill-conceived, poorly executed social programs.
Dr. Harry Jackson is a former naval officer, and former president of the Thomas Jefferson Parent Teacher Student Association. He is currently chairman, Fairfax County Public School ‘Shadow Board’ on USANOW.TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.