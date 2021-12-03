Dear Editor,
This past March, in Loudoun County, I joined several other parents and announced that we would begin collecting signatures for the removal of six school board members pursuant to Virginia’s removal statute. At the same time, parents in Fairfax County were gathering signatures to remove three of their school board members.
The impetus for the effort in Loudoun was that those six school board members destroyed the public trust by being part of a private Facebook group that targeted parents who opposed the policies of the Loudoun County School Board.
Since then, the Loudoun County School Board has been embroiled in controversy. They unlawfully placed a teacher on administrative leave for speaking at a school board meeting on a proposed policy. They shut down public comment on June 22 because the audience applauded. They learned of a sexual assault on May 28, stood by while the superintendent lied about that assault at a subsequent school board meeting, and did nothing to prevent the student from returning to school until his case had concluded. That led to a second sexual assault at a different school by the same student.
In August, we were preparing to file our first removal case in Loudoun County. But we had serious concerns about the fairness of the process after the Fairfax County parents were denied their day in court for the removal case against Elaine Tholen. Despite a judge declaring that the removal case could proceed, Albemarle Commonwealth Attorney Jim Hingeley voluntarily dismissed the case. Hingeley had been selected by Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano, who self-recused based on a conflict of interest. We later learned that Hingeley, who like Descano received funding from George Soros, also had a conflict of interest that he did not disclose – he campaigned with Tholen in 2019.
To guard against that in Loudoun, when we filed our first case against Beth Barts in August, we also moved to intervene and disqualify our local Soros-backed Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj. In early October, the Court granted our motion to intervene, disqualified the Biberaj for conflict of interest, and denied Barts’ motion to dismiss. Barts ultimately resigned 10 days later.
Following the election, we filed two new removal petitions in court – one for Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan and one for Vice-Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser. The responses from Sheridan and Reaser are telling.
Sheridan said: “My election was a mandate from those who came to the polls — three times — to choose me as their representative. Tuesday’s filing is the result of a fraction of those citizens signing a petition, whether they voted or not.”
Reaser claimed in a statement that: “[A] small fraction of residents have filed a petition to silence [her supporters’] voices” and that this “is an effort to take away the rights of thousands of citizens who chose [her] as their representative” and that “our democracy is at stake.”
In those statements, Sheridan and Reaser continue to make the mistake that has gotten them and others to this point – disrespecting people that they disagree with by dismissing them as a “small minority of voices.”
Those comments are also a brazen assault on the rule of law. The Virginia removal statute provides that citizens can petition a court to remove an elected official for “neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties.” To get to court, petitioners must submit signatures of the elected officials district that equal 10 percent of the total vote in the official’s last election.
The theory behind removal is very similar to impeachment in the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions – removing elected officers for breach of the public trust.
One of the core principles that our Founding Fathers attempted to build into our representative democracy was that of the fiduciary duty of our elected officials. In Volume 19 of the Federalist Society Review, the editor noted:
“[A]t the Virginia ratifying convention, Edmund Randolph saw it as a remedy for dishonesty, disloyalty, and self-dealing. George Nicholas and James Madison referred to it as a remedy for maladministration and violating the national interest, and Patrick Henry as a response to ‘violation of duty.’”
In sum, the “high misdemeanors” language was to protect not solely criminal activity, but breaches of fiduciary duties and, as Hamilton stated in Federalist No. 65, “the abuse or violation of some public trust.”
Impeachment is impracticable in small, unicameral bodies like school boards. Further, allowing members to vote each other off even with a super majority would create opportunities for abuse in the name of politics.
The removal statute protects against impracticability and abuse. It requires thresholds for signatures, a court process with high burdens of proof, and the Commonwealth Attorney to prove a significant breach by elected officials of their fiduciary duties to maintain the public trust.
We believe that has happened in Loudoun County and parents in Fairfax County certainly believe the same about their school board. Unfortunately, what we have seen in Fairfax and could see here in Loudoun is that the statute assumed a Commonwealth Attorney who would follow the evidence where it took her and prosecute without politics getting in the way.
We are currently witnessing a breakdown in the objective removal process. Despite already being deemed by a court to have a conflict in the Barts case, Biberaj has not recused from the cases against Sheridan and Reaser, even though her presence in the private Facebook group and her involvement in releasing and putting a sexual assailant back in school, both subjects of the removal efforts, make her a witness in both cases which is prohibited by Rule 3.7 of Virginia’s State Bar Guidelines.
The failure of Commonwealth Attorneys to be unbiased and objective in the removal process thus requires parents who have spent months gathering signatures to spend money on lawyers to seek legal intervention and disqualification, with no guarantee that a judge will grant those motions.
If those motions fail in the cases against Sheridan and Reaser, Loudoun County parents will likely watch as Biberaj does what Hingeley did to Fairfax County parents this summer - voluntary dismiss a case that is politically and personally inconvenient.
Regardless of what happens in the Loudoun County and Fairfax removal cases, the new government in Richmond can improve the checks and balances of the removal statute by giving the party that organizes the removal effort a right to intervene. This would merely protect against politically motivated Commonwealth Attorneys blocking citizens from using the legal checks and balances, written into the law, that hold public officials for breaching their fiduciary duty to maintain the public trust.
Ian Prior
Executive Director of Fight for Schools
