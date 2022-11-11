Working people have been marginalized for decades. If you take off the carefully constructed veneers of empathy and righteousness and just look at the plight of middle-class working people, you’ll find that some of our business leaders are simply predators. They view labor as a disposable resource like Doritos - as in “we’ll get more”. They feel no social obligation; they’re proud to be selfish! Their perverse rationale allows them to gorge on wealth and privilege like a ravenous hog cramming its face into a feed trough.
Their wildest dreams are realized through automation, the holy grail of business. Venture capitalists throw absurd wealth into new software and machines incessantly. The prospect of replacing you with a computer or machine brings tears of joy to their eyes. Machines don’t have families, don’t get sick, and don’t take vacations. Replacing you means costs go down, profits go up, stock holdings soar, and they’ll be buying islands, yachts, and Congresspeople.
Meanwhile, as your profession is automated, you lose your income, health insurance, and social identity. Minus a career, you still have to support your family but you can’t. While the privileged few congratulate themselves and celebrate their conquest with toasts on faraway islands in the Pacific, you try to scratch out a living doing whatever you can find someone to pay you to do.
To the business elite, you’re a number on a spreadsheet. Faint guilt might cause them to throw a few tax-deductible dollars towards some charity and publicly lament our political divisions and wealth inequality, but that doesn’t begin to make up for the loss of your career.
For your friends who still have good jobs, the predators work hard to puncture their financial well-being as well. Lawyers and accountants devise schemes to eviscerate retirement benefits through bankruptcies and other financial distortions. They hope to buy yachts too.
Since President Reagan in the 1980s, the economic and legislative pendulums have swung consistently towards the side of big business, big capital, and the 1%. The more money they make, the more:
• Lopsided our economy gets.
• Money is thrown at elected government officials to tilt the playing field even more.
• Predatory lawyers work to relieve employers of contractual obligations to their employees.
• Predatory accountants come up with schemes to lower their taxes and cheat us.
The predators spout off ridiculous narratives about how they create jobs and grow the economy as if we should be thankful for their existence because we’d all live in caves otherwise. The truth is the opposite. We make it all possible; they’re nothing without us. They do everything in their power to eliminate our jobs, deprive us of benefits, and cut us out of the profit-sharing picture. They’re not job creators but job destroyers. As the CEO of Oracle Corporation said in 2017, “If you eliminate human labor, you eliminate human error. It’s embarrassing for me to admit it, but my autopilot flies my plane much better than I do.”
Increasingly, we are apprehensive in public as mass shootings proliferate. But our jobs have been the targets of mass shooters for decades. The predators love to bag as many of our jobs as they can, with trophies on their walls and unprecedented wealth to celebrate their achievements. They bask in mutual glory on TV, TED talks and in celebrity business culture while their unfortunate prey live on handouts and scraps as their lives slowly degenerate.
We are the working people of this country. We’re the ones on the ground every day fixing HVACs, building houses, making cars, running electric lines, providing medical care, cooking, cleaning, teaching, putting out fires, protecting the peace and driving trucks. We are the people who’ve invested our time and energies learning trades and professions, so we can make the trains run on time and make everything else on which our world depends work every day. But while we’re busy working, predators scheme to eliminate our jobs and whittle down our compensation. We need to change this debilitating and unethical dynamic. We need:
• Strong unions run by people we choose whose sole interest is looking out for ours.
• A society whose heroes are working people.
• Government that commits resources to sustain a healthy and engaged work force.
• Regulation to end to the poaching of cheap, subservient labor from other countries that undermines our native working folks’ ability to earn a living wage.
• Free retraining programs for those whose jobs are lost to automation.
• Fairer taxation that reduces the worst wealth inequality in a century.
Only by banding together and moving in unison can working people regain their rightful place in our society. This country isn’t great because of 100 smart people, it’s great because of a hundred million working people and it is way past time we got our due.
Bill Holtzman is a retired air traffic controller and union activist. He resides in Reston.
