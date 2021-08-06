Dear Editor,
American businesses have been facing a maritime shipping crisis for more than a year, and there has been little action from the Federal Maritime Commission to address it. Ports across the U.S. continue to suffer from severe congestion causing cargo ships to experience significant delays in unloading cargo and, ultimately, delivering product in a reasonable time.
NACD is an international association of chemical distributors and their supply-chain partners. New data we collected in June found that while previously firms operating out of the west coast were the hardest hit by shipping prices, east coast firms reported a more than doubling of costs in the last three months — with average reported increases surpassing 160%.
The state of shipping as it currently sits is not sustainable and is threatening to the economic recovery of Virginia. Shipping is vital to the region — in 2020 2.8 million containers moved through the Port of Virginia. Costs to consumers are already rising and soon businesses will be forced to close their doors. It’s past time for our leaders to take immediate action to alleviate the strain of the ongoing congestion at our nation’s ports and the growing shipping crisis.
Eric Byer
President and CEO, National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)
Arlington, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.