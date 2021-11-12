Dear Editor,
We are part of a group of MIT alumni concerned about climate change and its impact on our state, our country, and the world. The climate crisis is urgent. We must act now to transition to clean energy while continuing to research what we can do in the future. There are actions in the Build Back Better legislation being considered in Congress right now. It is time for all of us to contact Senators Warner, Senator Kaine, and Representative Wexton to urge them to support climate provisions in this legislation.
American opinion on the climate crisis has shifted significantly with an increase in those believing in global warming of 6% last year, according to a recent Yale/George Mason University study. This makes sense as we experience extreme weather, from record-breaking storms to drought, fires, and heat. And there are solutions. 86% of Americans believe we should invest in clean energy research. 82% of Americans support rebates for electric vehicles and solar. 65% think utilities should be required to get more of their electricity from renewable sources. These are real provisions in the Build Back Better package in Congress. Contact our members of Congress today and urge them to support climate solutions now.
Jim Schretter, Natalie Lorenz Anderson, and Bruce Anderson
Fairfax County Residents
