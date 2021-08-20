Dear Editor,
As a mother, I want my daughters to understand the importance of setting high standards, respecting themselves and others, and working hard to achieve goals. These are non-negotiable values my husband and I try to teach them as they mature and enter the world.
We’re alarmed by the messages they’re now receiving from educational leaders in the Fairfax County Public School system (FCPS). Led by Superintendent Scott Brabrand, these local officials seek to undermine merit-based educational standards while promoting disrespect toward Asian-American families in the community, at a great cost to the school system and the children, whom those leaders are supposed to educate and protect.
A case in point is the decision to water down admission requirements at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), a magnet school for gifted students in math and sciences ranked as the nation’s best high school. In response, a number of TJ families have banded together to challenge this assault on the highly competitive school’s longstanding commitment to educational quality for hard-working students.
I immigrated to the United States from China in 2003 when I married my husband, Randy. Despite the high living cost, we chose to stay and raise kids in Fairfax County so our children could attend the public schools, which we knew to be high quality and welcoming to families of all kinds. When our oldest daughter was admitted to TJ, we were thrilled. Now in her second year, she must work extra hard to maintain her good grades, but at the same time, she has thrived in the challenging environment.
However, just last year, the entire country was struggling through a pandemic. Instead of helping the students to cope with the virtual learning and trying to lower the rising number of failing grades, our local educational officials began complaining openly about what they perceived as the lack of diversity at TJ, despite the fact that 70 percent of the students in TJ are minorities from more than 30 different countries, mostly in Asia. The complaints escalated into pointed criticism directed at Asian-American families, who officials openly accused of gaming the system and creating a “toxic” atmosphere at TJ.
To correct that perceived problem, those officials unilaterally moved to eliminate the merit-based entry exam in favor of subjective criteria that allow them to manipulate the student body’s racial composition. To increase the number of Black and Hispanic students at TJ, they dropped the percentage of Asian students admitted to TJ this fall to 54 percent this year from 73 percent last year.
Once it becomes clear that lowering admission standards will result in too many students who are not prepared for the rigorous curriculum in TJ, they’ll have to water down curricular standards. As a result, the qualities that make TJ special — strict admission standards based on merit and a rigorous curriculum — will be lost.
There is no quick fix for education. Lowering standards will not help anyone, on the contrary, it will hurt everyone. What the county educational officials can do to help underprivileged kids is to keep the high standards and at the same time help build up the elementary and middle school pipeline so that to bring up all the students to reach the high standards. That will take time, which is why the school officials refuse to do it. They only want their resume to look good and care about nobody.
It is especially painful to watch the county’s educational bureaucrats openly mock and undermine the values we strive to teach our children.
While we teach our daughters to set high standards and work hard, local officials work to water down standards and take shortcuts to get the results they desire. And while we teach our daughters to respect themselves and others, these taxpayer-funded officials demean and scapegoat Asian-American children and families based on their having the “wrong” skin color and heritage.
TJ parents have had enough. We launched a coalition to challenge the misguided FCPS leadership, and filed a federal lawsuit in defense of our children’s constitutional rights.
It’s taken decades for TJ to grow into a strong rooted and tall tree with a reputation for quality and excellence, but it takes only a few hours to tear this tree down. If Brabrand and his activist associates get their way, they’ll destroy TJ’s reputation very rapidly. It’s time for parents and the larger Fairfax community to stand up for what’s right and say, “Enough is enough.”
Julia McCaskill
Herndon, VA
Mother of three daughters who attend Fairfax County Public Schools
