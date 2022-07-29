Dear Editor,
As election season approaches, Fairfax residents may wish to consider whether some recent headlines suggest we are on the precipice of a dystopia.
The indicia of dystopia have included: sporadic food shortages to include the most basic items such as eggs; rising oil prices but government officials telling us we do not need to drill for oil; attacks on churches and pregnancy counseling centers; an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice which provokes no clear condemnation by our President or the Speaker of the House; raging inflation (to include even higher costs for gasoline and housing); television ads for $90,000 sport vehicles; widespread dropping out of the work force creating labor shortages; and an out of control border. The answer given by our leadership? Covid. When a previous administration pointed a finger at China – they were lambasted as racists. Seems today, in contrast, mass media tells us finger pointing at China is just fine. After all, painting China as the culprit provides cover for an administration in the mass media’s favor. The response by local government? Change the names of all streets that smack of the past, tear down statutes of people who are not judged worthy by today’s standards.
First mothers found themselves unable to find baby formula for their children, now the insult is shelves emptied of tampons.
The response of some? One friend – whose politics have pushed him into the deniers camp averred that he had no trouble finding foods in short supply – the problem must lie on my end, that my family must not be shopping at the right supermarkets.
Nicholas Kalis
McLean
