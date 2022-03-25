Dear Editor,
On the pages on the Washington Post we read over and over again authors bemoaning the splintering of the American body public. With that we read professions from on high that the media really does not have a leftward bias. Really? Even the Washington Post comics add fuel to the culture wars from a leftist perch.
What conservative comic series does the Washington Post run with the prominence of Doonesbury by Garry Trudeau? Take for instance Sally Forth by Francesco Marciuliano and Jin Keefe – for years I enjoyed this cartoon until it began to sink in that a warped feminism suffused its regular publication with the consistent – or should I write “insistent” - depiction of the husband as buffoon.
Be honest with yourselves and admit that the Washington Post is often just the publication arm of the Democratic Party.
Nicholas Kalis
McLean
