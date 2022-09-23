Dear Editor,
Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors (BOS) decision to rename Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Highway not only reeks of presentism – judging the past through current lens – but of condescension. Last year the BOS conducted a poll of Fairfax County residents, and on the question whether the highway names should be changed, 57% of respondents stated they should stay as is. (Confederate Names Task Force Meeting November 30, 2021 – “Community Input Summary”)
Many people don’t understand or care about history’s complexities, but most understand fairness and democracy. The BOS should be ashamed of itself for wasting county residents’ time and money on an issue that was already preordained.
Robert Lazaneo
Farifax
