Dear Editor,
Students of FCPS are struggling. In the last few years, our school system has been plagued by drug overdoses, sexual assaults and violence. Make no mistake, the school board is to blame. Let me count the ways.
They worked with teachers unions to keep schools closed for nearly two years, due to Covid. They fear mongered and told kids that they would kill teachers if they came to school.
They forced kids, especially teens, into significant screen time during virtual learning pushing them toward risky online behaviors and messaging.
When they did go back to school, they forced masks on kids with messages about how they might kill teachers and teachers yelling at kids if they pulled down their mask to breathe.
They made kids socially distance during lunch further isolating them from much needed social interaction and development because they might kill teachers.
They peppered kids with anti-American, social justice and racist messaging making kids either feel like victimizers or victims based on their skin color; something they can’t change.
They’ve looked the other way while kids in high schools experiment with drugs in bathrooms or create chaos in classrooms in the name of stemming the school to prison pipeline while kids serious about education and teachers diligently trying to teach get shortchanged in favor of coddling the disruptive kids.
They passed resolutions aimed at punishing kids as young as 3rd grade and as severe as referral to law enforcement if they use their friends wrong pronouns.
They fought with brazen energy to allow sexually explicit books in schools around teenagers raging with hormones and an underdeveloped brain incapable of handling such content while also sending the message that your school supports this behavior.
They waged a war on merit changing TJ admission standards and withholding merit awards in time to use on college applications making kids who care about merit and learning feel like they aren’t worthy of praise.
Virginia now ranks 50th in 4th grade reading proficiency. Kids are struggling to learn and FCPS has no solutions except an online tutoring program to combat the issues with online learning.
FCPS seems surprised and befuddled by why today’s students are riddled with anxiety, are more depressed than ever and have thoughts of suicide. Is it really any surprise given the constant barrage of negative messaging and gotcha policies?
We’ve already lost too many students since the start of Covid to suicide, drug overdoses, and violence. What more has to happen before FCPS realizes they created this nightmare? The school board’s policies and obsession with everything BUT education is to blame. Period.
Kim Putens
Fort Hunt
As a grandfather who volunteers in my local ES and MS, and works with other community programs involving local youth, I find your barrage of negative messaging and pessimism to be really really excessive based on my direct observations and experiences with students, teachers, and staff.
