Dear Editor,
The internet should stop mocking Amber Heard. Memes, parodies, and more have popped up all over the internet mocking her. This is dehumanizing and nobody deserves to be treated this way. Our unkind words are hurting people who we don’t even know. We seem to want to pick on someone and declare them the villain, but why have we turned on Amber Heard?
Ms. Heard was in a defamation trial against Johnny Depp because of an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 with the headline, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While she did not directly mention Mr. Depp in the article, he sued her for defamation believing that she was referring to him. The trial took place in the Fairfax County courthouse. It ended on Wednesday, June 1.
Ms. Heard has to pay Mr. Depp $15 million in damages. She has released a statement saying that she is “heartbroken” by the result. However, the internet has not stopped mocking her. The amount of videos online has continued to increase since the verdict was read.
This needs to stop. Words and actions, whether online or in person, can hurt. People make these videos because they believe that she is deceitful and abusive, but it is never okay to be demeaning and unkind to a person no matter what they have done. We are all humans with thoughts and feelings. Amber Heard is human, just like you.
Maisie Smith-Zoh
7th grade
Fairfax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.