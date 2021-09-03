Dear Editor,
Americans believe that the United States government gives roughly 20 percent of the federal budget to Foreign Aid. Realistically, it is less than one percent of the budget.
I am an Ambassador with The Borgen Project. We work to mobilize people to contact their Congressional representatives so that they will sponsor or cosponsor bills that reduce global poverty.
Global poverty is still a large issue plaguing the world. Many people think that this is a much more complex issue than it is. While there are many aspects of global poverty, many solutions are fairly simple. A great number of poverty solutions center around clean water, food security, and health.
Not only would eradicating global poverty help people abroad, but it will also benefit the United States. Reducing global poverty would provide more consumers with American products and allow our economy to grow. Providing more people access to education will also help countries fight against terrorists, which will, in turn, further secure the United States.
With accurate funding to the Foreign Affairs Budget, more foreign aid can be provided to help reduce poverty and provide security and economic growth.
I urge readers to contact their Congressional leaders and tell them that they support funding for the Foreign Affairs Budget. Visit The Borgen Project to learn more about ways to get involved.
Lastly, I call on Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to co-sponsor the International Affairs Budget to improve the lives of people living in poverty.healthy, happy children.
Jaxon Upchurch
Fairfax, VA
