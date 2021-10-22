Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the article titled “New group home for adults with disabilities opens” published in your newspaper on October 15, 2021. Fairfax Station opening a group home for adults with disabilities is an inspiring step to opening fairer opportunities for the disabled due to how disability status has restricted many individuals today.
However, it’s essential to recognize the imperfection of America as it shows inequality to the disabled by not offering employment and other opportunities which have factored to increasing poverty rates and poorer lifestyles in which 2.4 million disabled adults are currently experiencing.
So, bringing awareness to building group homes within our communities offers a chance for disabled individuals to have an independent life where it not only benefits them with more chances, but aids society as inclusion leads to more contribution.
This action is essential because although there are 300 group homes in Fairfax County, more of this practice is vital for growth in a community culturally, economically, and politically.
The best cohesive solution is to call for further action to support disability services just as Virginia currently is, where the state is contributing over 7% of funding to support living, job assistance, and community engagement. Although the greatest challenge may be to convince other states to fund more, bringing light to more events like this will encourage and influence a further inclusive and fairer society.
Sanyu Srikanth
Chantilly, Virginia
