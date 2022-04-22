Long before school board meetings made headlines from Fox News to MSNBC, I spoke to the Fairfax County school board in late October 2020, meeting as a senior at Woodson High School, appealing for opening schools. I spoke six more times before I graduated in June 2021.
Earlier this year, on break from my freshman year in college, I sat in the auditorium at Luther Jackson Middle School, on the waiting list to speak. My name wasn’t called, but if it had, this is what I would have said.
School board meetings have become toxic and awful environments, but we can change that.
We have let the extremes of issues take center stage at these meetings in Fairfax County and across the nation. We have forgotten that to enact change; we need to have a sensible and cooperative dialogue. The recent recall of three school board members in San Francisco underscores how intense the conflict has become between parents and board members.
Over the past year, I’ve witnessed all extremes. After speaking before the school board in February 2021, advocating for students to get more speaking slots, I saw a parent writing disparaging comments about me on Twitter, in one instance, name-calling me as a hater of schools. Over the following months, I witnessed parents from all sides of the political battle throw barbs back and forth at each other on social media, accusing one another of gaslighting, doxxing (revealing personal identities and jobs), and being disingenuous. At a rally outside Luther Jackson Middle School, one (progressive) person said, “Let them die!” about political opponents before a school board meeting. At the same time, I heard a (conservative) person accuse board members of being “pedophiles” because they didn’t want to ban certain books with sexual content. A (liberal) mother with an anonymous Twitter account accused parents of belonging to the far-right group QAnon. In contrast, another (conservative) mother accused a board member of being a “libtard,” and went after her children.
It didn’t take long for me to realize that this problem wasn’t occurring only in Fairfax County but across the entire country.
During the summer of 2021, I watched fights erupt at school board meetings with accusations about critical race theory, mask mandates, and porn in schools. Outside New York City, a heated discussion in Wayne, N.J., where parents complained about mask mandates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to punish school boards that instituted a mask mandate. A few hundred miles north, some parents threatened several board members in Williamson County, Tenn., for instituting a mask mandate in elementary schools. Only a month later, several parents mocked a teen in a neighboring county when he asked for a mask requirement in his county schools. I shook my head as I watched adults laugh when the teen talked about how his grandmother died of Covid. Meanwhile, back in Fairfax County, some teens snickered at a mother who advocated against masks. Everyone might blame only one side or the other, but this goes both ways of the political spectrum.
In neighboring Loudoun County, parents raised issues over critical race theory, transgender policies, and two sexual assaults on campus. I watched board members walk out and not even try and listen to the parents. It doesn’t matter if board members disagree with parents. Their job is to listen to their constituents. The same thing occurred in Fairfax County, when a mother asked for a review of two books that contained sexual material. The meeting turned nuclear when the school board chair called a sudden recess, and board members left the meeting.
In late September 2021, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) opened the proverbial Pandora’s box, equating protests at school board meetings to “domestic terrorism” and causing meetings to become even more angry, hostile, and toxic.
Meetings across the country have become highly toxic because they counter how school board meetings should be run. Everyone should be civil. School board members should listen. No one should be threatened.
Our society—and students—would be best served if parents speak to be heard (not to defame) and school board members stick around to listen (not flee). School board members aren’t pedophiles. Parents are not domestic terrorists. With the politics so hostile, education has become the most prominent wedge issue in America today, but it should not be a divider. It should be a connector. Education gives us, as students, an opportunity to grow. Adults – on all sides – need to quit the divisive rhetoric – for the benefit of America’s millions of children in public schools.
Parents, I encourage you to reach out to one school board member and talk to them over the phone, speaking professionally and calmly. Don’t shout. It will get you nowhere. School board members, remember you were elected to represent your entire community. Contact one parent who has raised concerns. Listen and engage with parents. Even if someone disagrees with you, it is your – and their -- responsibility to make the school system benefit all children. There should be no harassment, no doxxing, no shouting, no insulting, and no hate at these school board meetings. We – the students – are watching.
Theodore Geis is a recent graduate of W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax County. He is currently a freshman in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.