Dear Editor,
As I read the news article regarding the state investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Jan. 7), I was dismayed by the language used in what was supposed to be a news article. This piece belongs on the Opinion page. The writer used words implying personal bias, rather than straightforward news reporting. For example, the article states that other schools “graciously “ informed students that they were Commended Students. The article stated that the school system and administrators were “directly targeting the school’s minority population of 70 percent of Asian American students” who “supposedly” over represent the 20 percent of Asian Americans who live in Fairfax.
If local newspapers are to survive in this digital age, they should adhere to basic principles of journalistic practice, including reporting the news without embedded opinions or bias.
Theresa Early
Fairfax
