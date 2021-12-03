Dear Editor,
Like most Americans, the folks in the Port City tend to take the reliability of the power grid for granted. And, like the song says, “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.” Only in this case, Dominion Energy didn’t pave paradise. It just couldn’t keep the power on during the recent Del Ray Arts Festival.
It wasn’t that the power went out. These things happen. It was that the power company couldn’t find a way to get it back on in time to avoid adversely affecting the festivities. As they say nowadays, it was an “epic fail.” The festival is an important day for an important part of Alexandria City. It’s something that the merchants and the city count on and people, residents and non-residents alike, look forward to every year.
A failure on that scale, and it was a failure in serval ways, is a clear signal we Virginians need to be thinking outside the box about how we’ll meet the future demand for power. It would be nice to have Dominion as part of that conversation but, as the company is busy helping bankroll a dark money group throwing money around to stop the push for energy choice, it’s unlikely they’ll be at the table.
The conversation needs to happen anyway, as the outage in Del Ray and other places makes clear. Energy consumers should play a bigger role in the process of deciding how and from where they get their power. Yet for almost a year a group calling itself Power for Tomorrow has been engaged in a sophisticated lobbying and advertising campaign designed to convince them power market competition is a bad thing.
In Connecticut, PFT’s Executive Director Gary Meltz wrote that “deregulation policy has failed” and that the “General Assembly should end competitive supply once and for all.” In Massachusetts, Meltz suggested that “it is time to admit deregulation was a mistake and end the competitive electric supply industry in the Bay State.”
Under the guise of protecting consumers PFT, formed in November 2020, has been a mouthpiece for the interests of the power industry and its billions in sunk costs. PFT’s leadership connects to the DC law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP which, in turn, has historical ties to regulated electric utilities. And, because PFT’s set up as a 501c6 organization under the Internal Revenue Code, it can collect membership fees from mega-utilities like Dominion.
The pro-utility bias of the group is obvious. When winter storms in Texas left millions without electricity in February 2021, PFT jumped at the chance to deride the state’s competitive power market with the obvious goal of protecting monopoly power providers like Dominion. It also launched a direct mail campaign, part of an overall campaign that cost $1,526,918 according to reports filed with state authorities.
Dominion admits it funded that campaign as well as other efforts including lobbying, advertising, market research, and membership fees that cost nearly $19 million. Sadly, that money, which came from its customers, was all spent to protect the utility’s interests rather than on improving the climate for consumers.
That shows what you can do with a captive audience or, in this case, a captive market like Dominion has. Instead of using revenue derived from ratepayers to provide reliable and affordable electricity, it’s been funding thinly veiled attempts to stifle power market competition in Virginia and elsewhere.
Ultimately, that’s an issue for regulators and legislators with oversight authority over Dominion but, in the interim, to set the record straight: competitive electricity markets provide cheaper energy prices, more reliable electricity, and greater emission reductions compared to monopoly states.
The Pacific Research Institute has found that among fourteen U.S. jurisdictions with retail electricity competition (13 States and Washington, DC) have seen smaller price increases compared to monopoly states. Dominion and other monopoly power providers don’t like those facts, which is why they’re spending ratepayer money to raise unfounded fears about deregulation.
Dominion and its ratepayers are on opposite sides. The utility wants state lawmakers to lessen the burden of its regulatory oversight while running off potential competitors under the pretense of protecting consumers. That’s Power for Tomorrow’s message too. What they really want, however, is for the monopoly power arrangement that continues to fail the people of Virginia to continue. You don’t need the lights on to see that.
Bill Greene
Alexandria VA
Previously served with the United States Department of Energy.
