Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. This week, Fairfax County Public School Board members consider final drafts of a collective bargaining resolution to allow teachers, staff, and principals to join a public sector union, made possible by a poorly written bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly in spring 2020.
You could practically hear the unions cheer when schools closed around the same time, as they quickly saw the pandemic as a way to demonstrate their clout and show teachers how grand union power could be. We’ll keep you out of those dirty classrooms and away from those germy kids, cried the unions, passing around petitions with requests that included asks for the school system to do the teachers’ laundry.
But do union leaders tell you where union dues go and what unions are really after? Fairfax’s largest teacher union, Fairfax Education Association, is an affiliate of the Virginia Education Association, which itself is an affiliate of the National Education Association. The end goal is always about sending money upwards.
According to Americans for Fair Treatment, the VEA reported $12.6 million in revenue in 2019 (based on IRS filings), with 82 percent of this coming from membership dues. As of 2019, the union’s largest liability was federal income tax. While the organization is tax-exempt, it is holding $4.2 million in case of “uncertain” federal income tax obligations. The second largest liability is the pension for union employees. Currently, the union’s pension obligation sits at $2.3 million, down from more than $4.7 million in 2017. Union employee salaries and benefits were the largest expense category but according to the latest filing, VEA had only 66 employees. Executive Director Brenda Pike was the highest-paid employee at $194,136 in base compensation, plus nearly $32,000 in retirement and nontaxable benefits. At the national level, NEA has 510 employees who earned an average salary of $134,000.
Let that sink in. The union wants to take part of a teacher’s salary, up to $1,000 a year, knowing full well that teachers do not earn enough (in fact, using this as a recruitment talking point), so that they can first and foremost, pay their own union employees much, much more than most teachers will ever earn.
At the national level, less than 1% of membership dues make it back to support teachers in the form of “membership support.” $600,000, representing 18% of union collections, went to “political action and lobbying” in 2019.
Hate dark money? Did you know the NEA has its own affiliated 527 political action committee (PAC) that is allowed to raise unlimited anonymous funds to influence elections? The NEA itself also donates to other Super PACs. For instance, in the 2020 cycle, the NEA gave $1 million to Future Forward USA Action, a liberal super PAC that supported Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. What does this have to do with supporting the growth of the teaching profession? It doesn’t.
Finally, it is important for all public sector workers in Virginia to be made aware of the 2018 Supreme Court case Janus v AFSCME that ruled that all union activity, including participating in collective bargaining, is inherently political. And forcing citizens to pay for a political activity they may or may not agree with is a First Amendment violation. What does that mean? That means that even if FCPS teachers choose to unionize, individual teachers still have the right to opt out of paying union dues. Because a forced political donation is wrong, it’s unconstitutional, and it has nothing to do with a better education. And the unions know it.
Don’t give away your paycheck to a multi-level marketing scam dressed as a union. Know your rights. Collective bargaining agreement or not, every Virginia teacher can, and should, lock the union out of their paycheck.
For teachers, staff, and principals who have questions about collective bargaining rights in Virginia, how to obtain professional liability insurance without joining a union for much less than paying union dues, or how to opt out of paying union dues altogether, reach out to us at community@dobetterfcps.com and we will direct you to the appropriate entity.
Sue Zoldak is a 20-year resident of Fairfax County and the founder of Do Better FCPS, a community organization that listens to parents, teachers, and students and holds FCPS accountable for providing a high-quality education led by competent leadership.
