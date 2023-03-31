Dear Editor,
I am 14 years old and writing from Northern Virginia. I go to a private school and notice some of my friends that go to a public school are not getting a good education or the structure they might need. I hear that throughout the school day, students will be on their phone and not listening to teachers and therefore not getting the proper education that kids my age should get.
At my school parents support the teachers where there are rules that you aren’t allowed to have a phone during school hours.I would ask our state and federal leaders to support school choice, where parents can choose what school to send their kids to so that they are in a better learning environment and have more structure. In private school, I feel that I am in a safe learning environment where teachers care for their students and want them to learn and understand what is being taught in class.
Sincerely,
Clayton Miller
Annandale
(1) comment
This is so laughably fake. Are you not embarrassed to forge a "child's letter" to the editor? Shame!
