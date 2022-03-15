Dear Editor,
On March 10, the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS), an organization for which Superintendent Brabrand is set to become the Executive Director this July, sent a letter to Virginia Department of Education Secretary Aimee Guidera. Among other issues, VASS demanded that the tip line for parents to report divisive content to Governor Youngkin be terminated. While VASS claims to represent all of the state’s superintendents, it does so poorly. On March 14, 7News reported that “the state’s 133 superintendents were not advised of the letter before it was sent to the Governor’s administration”. Rather, the VASS Board of Directors – comprised of twelve superintendents including Dr. Brabrand – drafted and approved the letter.
Given Superintendent Brabrand’s lack of accountability during the pandemic, and particularly over the last two months since the inception of Executive Order 2, it is not surprising that he takes issue with state oversight. In his own words from the letter, “Virginia superintendents are the educational leaders who are responsible for legislative compliance, policy implementation and the assurance of quality educational services delivered to children daily through the Commonwealth.” That is true. They should be. For this reason, it is crystal clear why superintendents and local school boards need oversight. Superintendent Brabrand and the FCPS School Board defied not only Executive Order 2, but also SB739. In so doing, they denied my sons access to “quality educational services” for 15 school days. These are among the types of grave injustices for which parents need that tip line.
Education has sadly become politicized in Virginia, and especially in Fairfax County. For example, third graders no longer have access to advanced math because it is deemed “inequitable”. While most educators are professional and invest great care into their jobs, some seem to feel too secure. These few educators spend too much time promoting their personal political agenda and not enough time teaching the students basic curriculum. In Fairfax County, we have lost faith in Superintendent Brabrand and the FCPS School Board members to hold anyone accountable, including themselves. In fact, the multiple appeal letters for my sons’ “dress code” suspensions remain unanswered. Clearly, parents and students need another accountability mechanism. Governor Youngkin has provided parents with the tip line to address that concern.
VASS Board of Directors close their letter by saying, “Public school division superintendents hope that state leaders will partner with local educators and understand we are all working for the same customers, students.” I wish that were the case. Fairfax County parents hope that Superintendent Brabrand and FCPS School Board members would internalize the message they seem to promote – that they are here to work for the students, not for their own political ideologies.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Lundquist-Arora
Just because he didn't take his orders from the letter-writer doesn't mean he wasn't accountable. One person doesn't get to call all the shots just because they write more angry letters to the editor.
