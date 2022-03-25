Dear Editor,
Particularly in the world after COVID, substitute teaching is a convenient way to serve your community.
As public schools everywhere have struggled to fill teaching vacancies, both long-term due to the Great Resignation and short-term due to COVID-related illness, substitute teachers have become an essential part of school operations and student instruction.
As a new Fairfax County resident who is looking for full-time work, I have found substitute teaching a flexible way to earn money in the interim. You choose when you work and where. Don’t like the students’ behavior in one class? Don’t go back.
The benefit to the community is without measure—you have direct access to tomorrow’s leaders and adult citizens. A kind word or helpful demeanor might just inspire a student, forever. The students might even thank you when class concludes as the James Madison High students I taught last week did, something that made me beam.
So as many today look for new opportunities, including community service volunteering, consider substitute teaching. It is flexible and with pay, and you will certainly pay it forward.
Aaron Kohrs
Alexandria
