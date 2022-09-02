As we look around at what’s happening to some of our counties in Northern Virginia, as criminals are not prosecuted, and instead turned back out onto the streets, we know who is to blame. George Soros, a progressive liberal who funds Democrat Commonwealth’s attorneys in Virginia, is the sole reason some counties have become incredibly unsafe for people simply trying to live their lives. His nationwide, multi-million dollar push for policies that encourage and empower criminals in our local communities, proves that he cares more about himself and his twisted progressive ideals than the people he claims to want to protect.
The role of Commonwealth’s attorney is one of the most critical positions in Virginia - the elected official with the power to decide which cases to prosecute. It is their responsibility to advocate for the community, ensure justice is carried out and work to achieve maximum transparency in their office. Unfortunately, the last three years have been nothing short of disastrous in multiple counties here in our Commonwealth. In no places is this misplaced, devaluation of public safety more evident than in Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj. Although all progressive CA’s have systematically wreaked havoc on the communities they swore to protect (look no further than San Francisco, where voters have taken action to reverse the damage), both Descano and Biberaj have been particularly tone deaf to the demands of constituents – constantly downgrading offenses, being reprimanded by judges and making irreversible mistakes.
Progressive CAs, like Descano and Biberaj, have focused on creating a so-called “fair” and “safe” environment for their communities. These words are betrayed by their actions; in reality they both openly allow criminals to roam free in their communities. For example, Descano, on numerous occasions, has blatantly refused to prosecute individuals arrested by our law enforcement officers and charged with felonies. His refusal to do his job has allowed dangerous individuals back onto the streets of our communities – and no part of that sounds “safe.”
Soros-backed prosecutors, like Descano and Biberaj, shamelessly show no concern for victims of crime. They trumpet the concept of treating all criminals equally, when in reality they are more concerned with padding their crime statistics by refusing to prosecute dangerous individuals. Nothing either of them do is geared towards keeping us safe in our local communities. When you then consider that millions of dollars are funneled into these campaigns from George Soros, it is no surprise that progressive policies will follow. It’s a classic case of “follow the money”. More than $20 million has been spent by the Justice and Public Safety PAC, funded by George Soros, within the last two years alone. These dollars are exclusively directed to fund progressive candidates for local prosecutors, who are committed to decriminalizing criminal behavior.
On numerous occasions, Descano and Biberaj have disregarded victims and not been held accountable. Progressive Commonwealth’s attorneys are creating a dangerous community for their residents and are ignorant to the results of their actions. How can our law enforcement officers do their jobs when the very criminals they arrest aren’t being prosecuted, and the very victims they seek to protect are abandoned? When criminals know that they can get away with their crimes, the danger they pose to society will only increase.
Commonwealth’s attorneys that continue to be funded and backed for George Soros will continue to try to defend themselves by stating that crime rates are down in their counties, but that is simply because when you don’t prosecute - there is nothing to factor into calculating the crime rate. It’s hard to hear these stories and not ask yourself: whose side are these prosecutors on? Because from our perspective, it seems like they are playing for the other team - the one with dangerous felons who go unprosecuted, left to roam our streets with no consequences.
Rich Anderson is the chairperson of the Republican party of Virginia.
