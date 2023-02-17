Dear Editor,
You may recall that in the Spring of 2020, there was a massive and nationally embarrassing failure on the part of FCPS when it attempted to implement distance learning. To find out what went wrong and presumably ensure accountability, FCPS hired a law firm to conduct an investigation and provide a report. In response to a recent FOIA request, the school system has indicated that the effort cost county taxpayers $883,063.44. Unfortunately, the School Board has refused to make the report public, asserting that it is protected by the attorney-client privilege.
FCPS’ website wants you to believe the system is committed to transparency – “transparency promotes accountability and provides information for residents about the activities of FCPS.” So why hasn’t the 2020 report been released? What are they hiding? While it may have made sense to have a law firm conduct the investigation as a prelude to possible litigation, to my knowledge, no lawsuits have been filed and it seems unlikely, nearly three years later, that any lawsuit will be filed. Yet FCPS is still keeping the report under wraps. School Board member Elaine Tholen recently told me that “the overall board has considered the release of this report in the past and decided not to release it.” Why? The need for the continued assertion of a legal privilege has long since evaporated and should be waived by the Board. When FCPS spends $883K of your taxpayer dollars for a report on a critical education issue, transparency, accountability, and common sense weigh in favor of its release.
Richard H. Porter
McLean
