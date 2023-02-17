At the halfway point in the 2023 General Assembly Session known as “Crossover,” Democrats in the Virginia Senate continue to obstruct bipartisan, common-sense bills that will ensure a better and safer life for all people. This baffling trend causes Virginians to wonder when Democrats are going to cease their partisan obstructionism and pass common-sense legislation that benefits all Virginia families.
Without question, the absence of simple human decency shines through with every bill of substance that they block and every meaningless bill they pass. They continue to push legislation that will hurt the people of our Commonwealth. Republicans, on the other hand, are pursuing legislation that will make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Crime, public safety, and the economic success of our people are some of our biggest priorities in the minds of Virginians. House Republicans continue to push bills that will enhance public safety, create educational opportunities, and reduce financial burdens on Virginia families. Conversely, Democrats make a conscious and continuous decision to ignore monumental issues that cry out for resolution.
The self-described Senate Democrat “Brick Wall” has consistently blocked bills that would allow drug dealers to face murder charges if their clients die from a drug overdose, bills that eliminate the remaining grocery tax, bills that would eliminate onerous taxes on retired military veterans, and bills that would bolster voter confidence in electoral processes. In short, General Assembly Democrats are focused on killing any value-added legislation if it was patroned by a Republican legislator. This is beyond partisan bickering. It is now partisan insanity.
Senate Bill 881 addresses our country’s fentanyl crisis by charging drug dealers with felony homicide if the drugs they sold are laced with fentanyl and their customers perish after the sale. Democrats opposed this bill every step of the way, emblematic of the Democrat “felon first-victim last” worldview they have embraced in recent years. Families deserve justice for the loss of a loved one to fentanyl, and drug dealers must be held accountable for their crimes. The woke generation of Senate Democrats has given license for drug dealers to literally get away with murder.
General Assembly Democrats also moved to perpetuate a financial burden on hardworking Virginia families by blocking the elimination of the local grocery tax. Effective January 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin implemented a cut in state grocery taxes, removing a heavy burden on Virginians. Virginia Senate Democrats had a chance to further extend this relief but instead blocked a bill (SB850) that would eliminate grocery taxes entirely, proving that Democrats have no interest in doing what’s best for Virginia families. The Biden inflation that has raged for two years has burdened American families across the country. Why do Senate Democrats continue to add to the weight on Virginians when they had the opportunity to join Republicans in eliminating the grocery tax? Yet again, General Assembly Democrats have stood as a brick wall towards progress and good old-fashioned common sense. It’s time to vote them out, and November is coming.
Since day one, the governor has focused on bettering Virginia schools and putting parents first. General Assembly Democrats are holding our schools to the lowest possible standards, and Republicans are fighting to celebrate excellence and promote higher standards. We know that Democrats believe that “parents are no longer in charge of their child once they are in the classroom,” but Virginians disagreed with a loud and clear voice in 2021 with the election of the governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares—and return of the House of Delegates to Republican control after a brief two years of Democrat majorities.
Recently, we learned that 18 schools in Virginia withheld academic awards from students. Schools failed to notify students or parents about the National Merit recognition that was awarded to their children. Governor Youngkin requested that Senator Siobhan Dunnavant and Delegate Nick Freitas patron a bill that requires notification to students and parents of academic awards made to their children. Senator Louise Lucas led an effort by Senate Democrats to block this bill as they have done with other common-sense legislation. This is yet another example of the fact that Democrats simply do not care about students, parents, and families.
As Virginia watches the remaining two weeks of the 2023 General Assembly legislative session, they should do so with the assurance that Democrat legislators do not want what is best for Virginia families. Instead, Democrats are content to put criminals on Virginia streets. Democrats have no desire to alleviate financial burdens on Virginia families. Democrats want to erase the parental role in the education of their children. This reality is self-evident, undeniable, and indisputable.
If failed Democrat policies continue to pass, Virginia will never see progress. Virginians can look to the House and Senate Republican caucuses with an assurance that they will continue to fight for Virginia families to ensure that Virginia is a safe, stable, and prosperous place to live, work, and raise a family.
Republicans will need the help of their fellow citizens in this fight. This is the year when Virginia must answer a clarion call to vote out Senate Democrats. Our Commonwealth deserves nothing less.
Rich Anderson is a retired 30-year Air Force colonel and eight-year member of the Virginia General Assembly. He currently serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
