Dear Editor,
When you think of energy use and carbon emissions, schools probably don’t come to mind. But as it turns out, America’s K-12 schools account for 8% of energy used by commercial buildings, and are responsible for as much greenhouse gas as 18 coal-fired power plants.
That’s why the Fairfax County School Board’s unanimous decision to move forward with a solar energy program for schools is such welcome news. The solar program will not only cut carbon pollution and help advance the County toward its carbon neutrality goals, it will cut energy costs - saving money that can benefit our students and teachers.
Schools, which often serve as emergency shelters, need reliable sources of energy. Schools powered by solar energy and equipped with battery storage can build resilience and help protect community members from extreme weather events like hurricanes and flooding.
Let your school board member know that you support this program and want to see solar panels on your local school buildings!
Julie Bauer
Vienna
