Dear Editor,
How are teachers supposed to keep their students off of their cell phones during lesson time if Fairfax County Public Schools school board members cannot stay off their phones while on stage at high school graduation?
I was witness to seeing every member of the front row of local dignitaries checking their phones, scrolling, and typing during the Westfield High School graduation at Eaglebank Arena on June 7. Rachna Sizemore Heizer was on her phone nearly the entire time. This was not just checking one’s phone for an emergency, this was constant use. The kind of use that would never be appropriate in a classroom. School Board members were on their phones during the student speech, throughout the song performed by the band and choir, and while many students walked right in front of them to receive their diplomas. Sizemore Heizer showed her phone numerous times to Stella Pekarsky next to her, who was also on her phone a few times, smiling and laughing and not paying attention to the biggest milestone of her young constituents’ lives so far. This is just what I could see of the front row, others have commented that most of the stage could not stay off their phones. Furthermore, two dignitaries in the front row left midway through the ceremony! If you cannot commit to the entire time, as we all have, then do not come. Our students deserve better.
What kind of example should we expect from people who carry the title “The Honorable”? What kind of respect for the students receiving their diplomas should we expect from the people elected to represent all of those students and their families? What kind of leadership should we expect from the elected leaders who control the policies that directly impact all students and teachers?
I, for one, am furious at the disgusting behavior of these adults and they all should be ashamed of themselves – these grown adults who dare to title themselves Honorable ought to know better, have better self-control, and better respect than the 18-year-olds who they represent.
A teacher requesting to remain anonymous
