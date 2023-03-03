Dear Editor,
Looks like Fairfax County School Board Member Abrar Omeish needs corrections in her understanding of history. In fact, she is twisting the facts of history to suffice her own agenda that reflects a hatred of America.
Let’s look at the attack on Pearl Harbor by the empire of Japan, or the slaughter of more than 6 million Jews under the direction of Hitler and Nazi Germany. Don’t recall those situations? What about the attack on the United States in 1812, or on September 11, 2001? That’s a true example of evil by Muslim extremists who are practicing their religion and engaging in Jihad as recorded in the Koran/Quran.
Your issue is that you are applying your twisted beliefs to falsifying history and the true facts and true evil. The Empire of Japan was evil, like Hitler and Nazi Germany, and any extremist Muslim who practices Jihad. No different than Muslims who now govern Afghanistan and terrorize women, refusing them to go to school and have the freedoms all should have, and worse yet torturing women.
I’m the only one invited to the Pentagon after the attack on the United States on September 11, 2001, asked to fulfill the mandates ordered by Congress in antiterrorism and security for the first federal law enforcement agency trying to be stood up to protect those who protect our nation. And I was successful resulting in raising the security for the military and civilians there as well as the delegated facilities. I was asked to stay with a GS career position being created specifically for me to become part of the greater department, the Department of Defense. This included protection of the Department of the Army, the Department of the Navy, and within the Navy Department the Marine Corps, also the Department of the Air Force, and recently the newly established Space Force. No one in this entire country can claim this but me. I, in fact, also created the first and only nonprofit to have started in the Pentagon to care for those who defend freedom like those Marines at Iwo Jima. Richard Myers, Pete Pace, Michael Mullen all Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and my personal friends and I worked alongside them at the Pentagon protecting those who protect our Nation, including former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. I’ve received rewards, medals, and commendations for my service in the Department of Defense as well as letters and commendations for my work with my nonprofit. When an elected official falsifies history as she does, it needs to be called out.
Dave Minyard
Department of Defense (Ret)
