Dear Editor,
I support passing the SAFE ACT to Ban Horse Slaughter this year. Below is some horrific information from a fact sheet located here: https://www.horsesinourhands.org/fact-sheet
HORSE SLAUGHTER IS INHERENTLY CRUEL! The entire process of horse slaughter--from transport to stunning methods--is inherently cruel. Horses that wind up in the slaughter pipeline are usually purchased from unsuspecting owners by “kill-buyers” or industry middlemen who profit from selling the animals to foreign slaughterhouses. These horses typically endure long, overcrowded journeys without adequate food, water, or rest. Because they instinctively thrash their long necks when frightened, stunning them often requires repeated blows to the head. They might even be conscious during slaughter and dismemberment. Before U.S. horse slaughter facilities closed in 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture documented this and other examples of horrifying cruelty at operating US slaughterhouses. Photos taken by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) while at one of the US based horse slaughter facilities are too graphic to show here (Google Horse Slaughter, USDA, FOIA Photos to find them online), but they demonstrate exactly why slaughter must be banned in the US.
I urge you to please speak out about this horrific practice so we can put an end to it.
Michelle Arant
Alexandria
