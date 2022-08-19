Dear Editor,
If your heart is broken for Buchanan County, in the wake of the recent flooding; if you are understanding that Virginia’s summers are hotter, and longer, than ever before, and that both heat and flooding are increasing, would you like some relief?
The good news is that there is an innovative statewide program that in just one year, generated $228 million, has created more energy-efficient affordable housing units, helped low-income families reduce energy bills, and enhanced community flood prevention and protection efforts. With no increased taxes on our citizens. Sadly, this funding is being threatened by Governor Youngkin.
The real-life benefits of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) are crystal clear. When every dollar counts in a family’s budget, increased heating and cooling costs really hurt. When the temps reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an AC unit may be life-saving. When housing is energy-efficient, people’s lives are more stable. Public support costs go down, and suffering is reduced. When their houses aren’t swept away, that’s even better.
We need to stop Governor Youngkin from gutting this valuable resource. RGGI, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is in danger, which means Virginians are in danger.
Tell your Senators and Governor Youngkin that you want RGGI to continue, to help all of Virginia with increased heat, worse flooding, and air pollution. RGGI is a win-win solution!
Kris Rosenthal
Board Member
Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions
