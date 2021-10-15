Dear Editor,
Today, I submitted requests to Attorney General Mark Herring and the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, that they conduct an immediate investigation of the now well-publicized obscene, pornographic books discovered in the Fairfax High School library. This investigation should determine whether the distribution of these books and others like them in our school libraries violate Virginia criminal laws that prohibit the publication, production, possession, reproduction, distribution, and exhibition of obscene material and child pornography. Specifically, the circumstances related to how these books were purchased and made available to students through the school libraries should be fully investigated and those responsible should be held accountable in accordance with the applicable laws. Further, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Attorney General should investigate whether the authors and the publishers of these books have violated Virginia’s laws. Finally, there should be a review of all books in all school libraries throughout Fairfax County and all obscene material and pornographic books should be removed from the schools. Our children deserve better. These books, if distributed or displayed in the workplace, would constitute sexual harassment; and these books certainly create a hostile learning environment for our children. We expect the Attorney General and the Commonwealth’s Attorney to act immediately to protect our children.
Christopher Henzel
McLean, Virginia
