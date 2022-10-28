Dear Editor,
New federal voting laws specify that registration to vote is not required for federal voting. Registration is a contentious, expensive, and inaccurate process that seems to provide no benefit to voters. Registering voters is a practice that deserves to die. When people place their vote, they are telling you that they believe that they are eligible to vote. Shouldn’t that be good enough? As to ID, any form of ID should pretty much be fine as you are attesting to be that person and that you are eligible to vote when you vote. If you aren’t, and they check, the penalties can be severe. Impersonation voting is exceedingly rare.
Anthony Stirk
Fairfax
