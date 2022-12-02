Dear Editor,
I have two ideas for possible election reform. The first is to abolish most prequalifications for voting in elections, perhaps with the exception of being incarcerated for a felony federal or State crime. That would mean that there would be no such thing as the problem-riddled registration process. All that would be needed would be for a person to actually complete the process of voting because that action would certify that they were eligible to do so. We have mechanisms to catch and hold accountable those who misrepresent themselves or try to game the process. Second, since all Congressional Representatives and Senators take an oath to serve the nation as a whole and are considered representatives of their State, why not consider electing both Senators *and* Congressional Representatives on a state-wide basis? There could be no gerrymandering if they all represent the whole of the State. If that doesn’t appeal, then use a method to divide up the State automatically into equal population areas, like using the geographic center of the State as the center of a circle and beginning with true north map out pie slices of equal population relative to the number of representatives, like say 16 for Georgia. The key would be that the division would be automatic, simple, invariable, and not subject to political whims.
Anthony Stirk
Fairfax
