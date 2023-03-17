Dear Editor,
I firmly oppose a purely monetary increase in salary for the officials of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Instead, in recognition of their overwhelming support for expansion of low-income housing throughout the County, I propose that each supervisor (as a condition of employment) be provided free housing in one of the low-income housing units (preferably in their district) and required to live there during their term of office. In this way, each official will (first-hand) learn the implications of their policies, be more knowledgeable and better able to serve the public, and receive the equivalent of an increase in compensation.
Paul J. McIlvaine
Alexandria
