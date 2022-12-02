Dear Editor,
If you love your cat or are an animal lover in the state of Virginia, there’s a house bill (House Bill 1382) that is aimed at preventing a specific type of cruelty. The cruel practice of declawing cats is already prohibited and considered unethical in Maryland, New York, and in numerous countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, and much of the European Union.
Declawing is not a simple procedure like removing a fingernail. It is a full-blown amputation to the first knuckle of all front and sometimes rear claws. Imagine having all your fingers amputated to the first knuckle! Cats are sometimes left with terrible pain and suffering and often exhibit lifetime behavioral and physical symptoms that affect their quality of life and can lead to litter box problems. Also, contrary to popular belief, according to a peer-reviewed study from BC SPCA in Canada, a declawing ban does not lead to an increase in cats being surrendered to shelters or euthanized.
Let’s just help our feline friends by providing other options for their normal instinctive cat behavior. Cats can be taught to use posts, or pads made of sisal, cardboard, carpet, or wood. There are also plastic tips that can be applied to their claws to protect your furniture. House Bill 1382 will end this amputation and mutilation of our beloved companion animals.
Adele Lynn
Annandale
