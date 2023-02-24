Dear Editor,
Children currently live in a society of permacrisis with school learning environments previously challenged by covid and family home environments currently faced with looming climate change problems. Engaging in action and participating in environmental solutions help children to cope. Solar panels on school rooftops are one of the many forms of resiliency-based solutions that promote a healthier, energy consciousness and climate change mitigation. That is why the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supports Senate Bill number 848, introduced by Senator Barbara Favola, to support solar power for our schools.
Rooftop energy generation in schools by solar energy is a logical step towards a cleaner world. It not only provides energy but serves as a visual reminder to children that there is a better way forward in clean energy production. Similar to how the outside classroom vegetable garden teaches children how to grow things, the rooftop solar panels show children what the sun can do for us in an efficient and clean way. Also, by implementing tenets of solar energy education in educational modules and lesson plans in classrooms, students can fundamentally gain a better understanding of the energy sources that power our world and the challenges and opportunities associated with transitioning to clean energy.
Children do better by being active in the clean, outside world. They thrive when people around them demonstrate hope, action, and optimism about the future. Solar panels on schools strongly present a step in this direction for everybody.
James Baugh Fairfax
