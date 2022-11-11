During a community forum on Oct. 27, Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid confirmed that FCPS will not be adhering to the new 2022 Model Policies on the ‘Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents in Virginia Public Schools’, also known as ‘Model Youngkin Policy’.
When asked if parents would be asked to provide input, the answer was “no”. This new policy contradicts the current FCPS regulation R2603.2, Gender-expansive and Transgender Students, which quietly went into effect April 21, 2022. The current policy requires schools to offer a multidisciplinary support team of counselors and psychologists to assist the student with a support plan without approval or knowledge of the parents. Under the current guidelines, students can change their name, use bathrooms or locker rooms of their choice, and participate in athletics according to their gender identity, not the gender they were born with. All of this was put into place with no input from parents.
At the school board meeting on Oct. 6, Mason District School Board Member Ricardy Anderson introduced a ‘Truth in Education Resolution’, which came directly from the group Free and Anti-Racist Minds (FAM). This self-proclaimed Antiracist group that is working to “dismantle White supremacist dynamics (i.e. power, capitalism, colonization, and exploitation). In addition to FAM, the school board thanked seven other groups who had contributed to the resolution, including Fairfax Alliance of Black School Educators (FABSE), Fairfax Education Association (FEA), Fairfax County Federation of Teachers (FCFT), Fairfax County Council Parent Teacher Association (FCCPTA), National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Minority Student Achievement Oversight Committee (MSAOC), and Pride Liberation Project (PLP).
During the community participation at the following school board meeting on Oct. 20, several individual parents made it clear they want the school to focus on academics full stop and end the discussion around racism and gender ideology.
Since starting the current term in January 2020, the FCPS School Board has focused more on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and which appears to have a negative effect on learning levels of core subjects. SEL is a trojan horse that brings in Critical Race Theory ideology, gender identity/sexual orientation [instruction], and social justice education.” FCPS continues to ignore parents and march in lockstep with teachers’ unions and special interest groups. Accomplishments include changing the names of three schools because of ‘racist’ origins, closing schools for over a year, forcing vaccines or weekly COVID testing on athletes, and introducing a policy for children to secretly transition to the opposite gender, all while test scores plummet to the lowest levels seen in 20 years.
FCPS’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic did far more harm than good. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, Fairfax County had zero deaths of school-aged children related to COVID and the impact on healthy adults in the community was negligible. The school board followed the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) with no communication between parents and local health officials. Even to this day, Fairfax County officials are promoting the provable false narrative that COVID is more dangerous than the flu and that experimental gene therapy is safe and effective. Fairfax parents need to stand up before more damage is done to our children and community.
A local Fairfax Chapter of Moms for Liberty has recently been established to help Fairfax citizens hold leaders accountable, spread awareness about local school issues, oppose government overreach, promote liberty, engage on key issues, and activate liberty-minded leaders to serve in elected positions. We are committed to ensuring schools focus on academics and respect all parents and families.
The only way to get out of this educational disaster is for parents to join together and hold elected officials accountable. One easy way to contribute is by joining a team of joyful warriors who are dedicated to children, families, and education at Moms4Liberty.
Shelly Arnoldi is the parent of four teenagers who are students in FCPS. She is the chair for the recently launched Fairfax Chapter of Moms for Liberty.
