Dear Editor,
Relief throughout the land: the debt-limit bill has been signed into law! The long anxious waiting is over! This whole saga put our congressman in something of a quandary, though. He “regrettably” had to vote against the agreement. Under “duress” and refusing “to enable hostage-taking,” he assailed the “reckless behavior” of Republicans (who were thanked by the president for having “negotiated in good faith”).
Spluttering about the Republicans’ “cruel political game,” Congressman Connolly sententiously intones in his latest newsletter that he did not run for political office to add to the ranks of the “hungry and malnourished”.
His idea for reducing the astronomical public debt is to “restore” the much-loved IRS, which, he laments, is now “in a weaker position” (Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo: “The IRS has the resources it needs in the near term to improve customer service and go after wealthy and corporate tax evaders”). Which is it?
In the time-honored manner of congressional vote-casting (fingers in the wind) Connolly judged it safe to vote against the bill when it had become apparent that the deal would pass with or without him. Man of principle.
Sincerely,
Harry Locock
Herndon
