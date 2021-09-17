Dear Editor,
On September 28, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce will host a Top of the Ticket Gubernatorial Debate between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Virginians are invited to attend in person or by watching online.
If you want to attend in person, the Chamber requires that you “be fully vaccinated. All attendees will be asked to provide their physical COVID-19 vaccine card, a photo of vaccination card, or Health Pass by CLEAR.”
So, if you have recovered from COVID-19, have active antibodies and no need for a COVID vaccination, you will be excluded intentionally from the event.
As we learn more and more about this virus, studies are showing that people who have recovered from the illness are better protected by their own antibodies than are people who have been given the “jab.” According to Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, this is “because with natural immunity, the body develops antibodies to the entire surface of the virus, not just a spike protein constructed from a vaccine.” Some studies have shown that natural immunity gives a 6.7 – 13 times greater level of protection against reinfection (including virus variants).
Dr. Makary says, “Requiring the vaccine in people who are already immune with natural immunity has no scientific support.” https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/why-covid-19-vaccines-should-not-be-required-for-all-americans
There are countless Americans who have had COVID-19, and many don’t even know they had it. They have antibodies, too.
COVID-19 antibody testing is available ($29.99 at Giant Pharmacy, for example). The test is designed to detect antibodies acquired through natural infection. It is not designed to measure antibody levels promoted by the vaccine.
Why is it that neither the federal government nor Governor Northam’s Administration acknowledges people with natural immunity to COVID-19? Why do they continue to dictate that all people must get the “jab,” and at alarmingly younger and younger ages?
Why isn’t there greater pushback against these government dictates? Scientific data from the last year and a half do not support compelling all Americans to get the jab, which first was promised to protect against the virus, and now is showing to be less effective. In fact, there is some concern that the COVID vaccines are “leaky,” meaning they may be causing the virus to replicate and/or mutate and spread.
Fear-inducing sound-bites have wrecked havoc on civil, rational discourse about a likely engineered virus that spread around the world. It remains true that most people without underlying medical conditions will survive infection with COVID-19. Therapeutics are available and can treat infection successfully. Vitamins D and Zinc also help to ward off infection.
We need government and community leaders who will promote a rational understanding of how civil society lives with the COVID-19 virus until it weakens out of existence. There is no magic bullet to ridding ourselves of this malady, and it is time for these elected and community officials to stop acting as if a shot and multiple boosters are the only way out of this mess.
I call on the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to end its policy that discriminates against people who have natural immunity against COVID-19, and to cease dividing our community between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
As the largest Chamber in the Greater Washington, DC, Metropolitan Region, the NVCC bears a weighty responsibility to the nearly 500,000 employees it represents. It’s time for the organization to lead by example and to question both the validity and the safety of requiring Northern Virginia residents to submit to mandatory shots, especially when the efficacy of those shots is still in question, and at a time when employees may lose their jobs if they do not submit to the unsubstantiated mandate.
The Chamber can begin by welcoming people with natural COVID-19 immunity to the September 28 Gubernatorial Debate.
Note: Last week, I called Julie Coons, President and CEO of the NVCC, asking her about allowing people with natural COVID-19 immunity to attend the upcoming debate. She has not returned my call.
Catharine Trauernicht
McLean, VA
