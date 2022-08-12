A law requiring schools to inform parents when sexually explicit material is being taught passed the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support. A group called Pride Liberation Project objects to the new rules because they fear that same-sex relationships will be considered sexual content and be out of bounds. PLP describes itself as a student led advocacy group and highlights its past activities in connection with its partners from professional organizing groups like the NAACP, Fairfax Alliance for Black School Educators (FABSE) Safe Space NOVA and FCPS Pride (employees of FCPS).
First, the bill does not prevent sexual content (even if it should), but only requires notice to parents. There is no censorship. There is no threat to any individual. LGTBQ+ advocates want their agenda taught in the schools to children as young as kindergarten. Why wouldn’t they want the parents to know what their kids are taught?
The reason this bill is a threat is because for decades parents and the community have gone along with the stated objectives of the LGBTQ+ community to just be furthering love and protection for those with same-sex attraction. Parents and the community have been unaware of the explicit sexual content that has been put into the curriculum and libraries under the guise of equity. Last year pornographic material that caused the school board to walk out of a meeting was put back in the FCPS high school libraries claiming that it was necessary for equity. No one explained why students exploring their sexual identity needed to read explicit pornographic content about sexual acts, including those between adults and children.
Most people may assume that this material will get into the family life education curriculum, which allows for opt-outs. Complaints have been made about sexually explicit material in homework assignments, literature classes, health, social-emotional learning, and JETI curriculum -- that do not allow for opt outs. This tactic has been used for decades to hide controversial material.
This new parental rights law is a major threat to advocates who understand the first stage of grooming for sexual exploitation is to isolate the child from the parent and expose them to sexually explicit material to desensitize and stimulate them. FCPS reports great concern with human sexual trafficking and yet their programs and lessons are setting students up for victimization.
As gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe learned last year, the schools and the government are not in charge of our children. Students have a right to be protected by their parents from predators. Parents across Virginia are reclaiming their God-given responsibilities and rights.
Mary Beth Style, M.S.W. is the head of Parents Out of Exile. She has an extensive background in teen pregnancy and child welfare and served three terms on FCPS Family Life Education Curriculum Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.