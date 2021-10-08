Dear Editor,
Another slap for the ham-fisted performance of the Northam administration (statues demolished on request). The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) was compelled this time to scrutinize the Virginia Employment Commission, whose ineptitudes, despite a reportedly 1,600-percent increase in staff overtime and an additional 473 full-time employees from January 2000 through August 2021, were given a severe JLARC tongue-lashing. JLARC Chairman “Ken” Plum (D-36) fatuously deplores the inevitable “politicized” finger-pointing, to which Plum himself has never notably been a stranger.
“Application of needed resources and a commitment to meet the challenge are essential,” Plum vacuously intones, with no discernible suggestion of practical solutions to the Employment Commission’s deplorable efforts (millions of dollars in overpayments, 4% call-answering rate). The standard Plum remedy of lobbing money (someone else’s) at the problem with more talk and less action will merely guarantee continued Employment Commission deficiencies and further real-life human costs and misery. New leadership needed.
Harry Locock
Herndon, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.