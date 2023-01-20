Whenever government errs, I recall Hanlon’s Razor: never attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence.
FCPS is sorely testing this outlook.
In a vacuum, parents might be prepared to accept that seven FCPS high schools independently failing to timely deliver National Merit Scholar commendation letters might have been an accident, a bureaucratic snafu of some kind.
But we are far from a vacuum.
Instead, we are now several years into the Fairfax County School Board’s quasi-religious crusade to impose equity in all its forms in FCPS schools.
FCPS has badly breached its social contract with the citizens it serves. It instituted an admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) that dramatically and deliberately lowered the percentage of Asian students at the school, a change so glaring and egregious that a federal district court judge found FCPS in violation of federal civil rights laws. (The case is on appeal to the Fourth Circuit.)
FCPS has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on equity consultants—ahem, “strategic planning consultants,” as Superintendent Michelle Reid euphemistically calls them—who aspire to have our schools “produce equal outcomes for every student, without exception”. It has spent thousands of dollars on speeches and consulting work from critical race theorists such as Ibram Kendi, who promote the preposterous theory that any demographic discrepancies in student performance are, ipso facto, the product of systemic, institutionalized racism.
Instead of focusing on recovering from pandemic learning loss, caused in no small measure by FCPS’s keeping schools closed long after European schools and American private schools had demonstrated schools were not a locus of super-spreader events, FCPS, and its radicalized school board focus on ancillary, faddish trends. Just this past week FCPS proposed a definition of equity to “redress and respond to the systems, practices, and beliefs that have perpetuated disproportionate outcomes for communities that continue to be marginalized by our educational system(s)”. The obsession with redressing disparate outcomes is plain. (If only FCPS had considered such disparate outcomes when it kept schools closed for two years, but I digress.)
Is it any wonder that parents, who know all of this, don’t trust FCPS when it says the failure to distribute the National Merit commendation letters was inadvertent?
Is it any surprise that parents see the commendation letter scandal as part and parcel of FCPS’s quasi-religious obsession with equity? FCPS hires consultants who insist on equal outcomes for all students without exception, and voila—National Merit commendation letters go missing.
Regardless of whether the National Merit commendation letters were withheld deliberately or inadvertently, the matter points to a deeper issue: parents’ fundamental loss of trust in FCPS and the Fairfax County School Board.
From their refusal to open schools, to their deliberate effort to reduce the number of Asian students at TJ, to their embrace of faddish ideological nonsense, FCPS and the school board have forfeited the public’s trust. We simply cannot believe what the School Board or FCPS administrators tell us. Nor can we say with any confidence that the board or FCPS act in our children’s best interests, given the excessive school closures and lack of focus on recovering from them.
Even if the failure to distribute the letters of commendation was an honest mistake, it’s a telling mistake. Careless mistakes don’t happen when you care. If FCPS schools cared deeply about celebrating the National Merit letters of commendation—which only the top three percent of students nationally receive—they would have paid far closer attention to distributing the letters. When FCPS pursues “equal outcomes for every student, without exception”, downplaying individual achievement is inevitable, even when it is not deliberate.
Show me what you get right and I’ll know what you care about. Show me where you repeatedly make mistakes and I’ll tell you what you don’t care about.
There’s a part of me that is prepared to ascribe certain FCPS schools’ failure to distribute the National Merit commendation letters to incompetence rather than malice. But through its actions and priorities, FCPS has forfeited the benefit of the doubt.
Michael E. Ginsberg is the chairman of the 11th District Republican Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia.
