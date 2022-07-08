Dear Editor,
I’m a rising 9th grade student in South Lakes High School as well as a Star Scout in Boy Scouts of America. I would like to share my opinion regarding the “Dads’, Partners’ Mental Health not Widely Acknowledged” article.
For starters, I agree that this type of mental health isn’t widely known, and more of the public should know about this stuff. Mental health is very important and I believe that we should provide more opportunities to get mental help for those who may be in need. I believe that schools in Fairfax, especially elementary schools, should have more highly trained counselors for the children. Studies have shown that mental health has impacts on physical health, so helping one’s mental health will also help their physical health. Covid-19 has been hard on us all and we should really focus on helping everyone struggling with mental health as we come out of the pandemic.
Thank you for writing this article,
Alice T.
Reston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.