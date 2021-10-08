Dear Editor,
The McLean Community Center is budgeting $250,000 to build two charging stations for electric cars in its parking lot. This is a terrible waste of taxpayer money. There is also no clamor for these charging stations right now. If electric cars become popular enough, there will be a network of charging stations, just like gas stations. So these charging stations will be unnecessary. And most users of the MCC live close by. If they have electric cars, they can make their own charging arrangements. Would the MCC put a gas station on its parking lot? Of course not - these charging stations are a vanity project with our taxpayer money. The MCC should stick to its knitting, which is putting on arts and community events.
Jeffrey K Shapiro
McLean, VA
