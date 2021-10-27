Hello Fairfax County Public Schools Board Members,
With all the accusations in the Fairfax County Public Schools of systemic racism against Blacks and other minorities (not supported by the facts), there's a growing movement to have a Thank You White People Day
- · White people created the very high standard of living all races in the USA enjoy
- · They allowed non-Whites from all over the world to immigrate to the USA
- · By 2044 Whites will no longer be the majority (Census Bureau) in the highly advanced country they created, extremely generous of them
- · Many immigrants don't want to assimilate (destroys the cohesiveness and harmony of a country)
The USA was almost 90 percent White until the deceptive Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 (proponents claimed it would not change demographics) flooded the country (chain migration big factor) with non-White immigrants (the USA became an economic superpower by about 1890).
White people created the government, the corporations, industries, technology, healthcare system, the banking system, the universities, made the US dollar the international currency etc.
The ubiquitous word “diversity” in the media, higher education and politics supports discrimination in hiring in companies, organizations and government agencies (especially management positions) and in higher education against heterosexual White males and in many cases White females.
The ubiquitous phrase “people of color” intentionally divides society and marginalizes White people, Caucasians in one group and everybody else in another group. White is a color, White has 52 shades.
These days, there is more racism among the minority groups than from Whites to any minority group. For example, go to a Black neighborhood and tell them the Mexicans and the Vietnamese are moving in and see what happens.
Canada, Australia and many European countries, such as Sweden, Germany, Great Britain and France, are also generously allowing a vast number of non-White people to immigrate to their countries (huge amount of problems including financial and violence), perhaps they should also have a Thank You White People Day.
Are any non-White countries with an above average standard of living such as South Korea, Japan or Uruguay opening their countries to poor people of all races from all over the world? No, just White countries, yet White people are called racists, it’s absurd.
White people have sent billions of dollars to Africa and a vast amount of food and medicine and other vital items.
They also created the Affirmative Action program in the 1960’s so companies could hire Blacks based on their skin color and colleges could enroll Blacks based on their skin color.
Due to all the inaccurate information about White people (the most generous race in the world), perhaps the Fairfax County Public Schools can create a Thank You White People Day to celebrate their enormous generosity; they allowed millions of poor non-White immigrants (expensive) from all over the world to immigrate to their country and enjoy a high standard of living even though they're going to become a minority in the United States.
Best,
Brian Jenkins
