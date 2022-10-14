The recent chilly weather is a reminder that the winter season will soon be upon us. We’ve all noticed increases in the costs of everyday necessities from gasoline to groceries, so finding ways to help those who may be struggling with heating bills in the coming months is more important than ever.
That’s why Columbia Gas is urging Virginians to act now to sign up for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, a federally funded program administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services through the Virginia Energy Assistance program. Over the years, millions of low-income households have benefited from LIHEAP, which was established by the U.S. Congress 40 years ago.
In Virginia, the window for applying for LIHEAP financial assistance is relatively brief—Oct. 11 through Nov. 11. The program is open for households at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines.
LIHEAP Crisis Grants
LIHEAP also offers crisis grants available to people facing an emergency and are in jeopardy of losing utility service. Eligible households can receive one crisis grant during the season. Customers can apply for a LIHEAP crisis grant for equipment-related assistance and security deposits from Nov. 1 through March 15 and for situations to avert service shut-off due to lack of payments or an unsafe utility condition from Jan. 2 through March 15. In addition to LIHEAP, many utility companies including Columbia Gas, offer flexible payment options, budget plans, and income-eligible financial support as additional safety nets during difficult times.
Consumers should contact their utility providers to see what programs they may qualify for, or they can visit company websites to research options. For some programs, income may not be the only requirement to receive funds. Many companies’ websites offer online tools, like eligibility calculators, to help customers determine the best programs to meet their specific needs.
Everyone knows someone who may need help with their utility bills, whether it’s an elderly neighbor, a friend, or a family member. No one should have to worry about staying safe and warm during the winter months, and utility providers like Columbia Gas can help customers navigate through the various programs and financial aid services available to them. We’re here to help.
For more information on LIHEAP programs or to apply for LIHEAP financial assistance or crisis grants, visit commonhelp.Virginia.gov or contact their local Social Services agency at dss.virginia.gov/localagency.
Brent Archer is the president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Virginia.
