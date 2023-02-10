This Sunday, millions in the U.S. and around the world will watch the Super Bowl, hoping to see a high-scoring game, a goal-line stand, or just to see Rihanna and the Clydesdales and their puppy friends. We will see plays and commercials that will be replayed for days, but we’ll also see something far less celebrated despite the NFL’s meaningful efforts to reduce them: brain injuries.
Diagnosed or not, contact sports like football are full of violent collisions that sometimes keep otherwise unstoppable athletes in peak physical condition from playing. The NFL has been notable for one high-profile case this season: Tua Tagovailoa. There are always a few concussions per week that are diagnosed, but I assure you, there are others that are not.
Brain injuries are not confined to the football fields of America. Rather, they happen every day. Someone has a stroke, a kid falls from a swing, a busy parent walks into a car door, car accidents, city traffic meets electric scooters, etc.
Sometimes these injuries are severe and require hospitalization. Other times they seem like a minor inconvenience, such as headaches that don’t subside, affected balance, or a feeling that things just aren’t right. And sometimes they are entirely predictable and avoidable.
In America, someone suffers a brain injury every 9 seconds. There are nearly 1 million Virginians living with a traumatic brain injury, and nearly 150,000 in Fairfax County alone. Keep in mind, that figure includes only traumatic injuries and strokes, it does not include concussions, which are far more common. That’s nearly 10% of the Virginia population living with a traumatic brain injury or the aftereffects of a stroke.
For brain injury survivors living in Northern Virginia, there is a community-based nonprofit organization that provides help and recovery services for those with an acquired brain injury. Brain Injury Services (BIS) is here to help, at no cost to the client, thanks to community support and state and local government grants. Indeed, since 1989, BIS has been a nonprofit leader in developing community-based services for children, adults, and veterans who have suffered a brain injury, and has served residents of Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding counties. In addition to direct service to those with brain injuries, BIS strives to educate the community on how to address these injuries, which can impact people’s abilities to learn, make a living, and interact socially.
Sometimes people need an advocate: someone to speak to employers and schools about their needs. That’s one of the services BIS provides, in addition to occupational therapy, social groups, counseling, and much more. BIS is here to help the northern Virginia community, and we are very proud of our work.
If you or someone you know has experienced a brain injury, please encourage them to give us a call, or visit braininjurysvcs.org.
Charles Christopher “Chris” Carr is a former NFL football player. He is a board member of Brain Injury Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.