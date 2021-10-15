Dear Editor,
Karrie Delaney’s re-election (VA-District 67) campaign claims she is a pro-child, pro-family moderate. Her voting record challenges that.
It is not pro-child or pro-family to:
Tell children (K-12) they can change their sex, require schools to facilitate that choice and refer for treatments for sterilization causing puberty blockers without parental knowledge – even when parents object! – then discipline teachers who challenge the child’s diagnosis. Delaney co-sponsored HB 145 directing the drafting of these guidelines.
Take funding from and be “honored to earn the endorsement of Planned Parenthood (PP)Advocates of Virginia.” PP’s racist founder Margaret Sanger targeted People of Color for “birth CONTROL.” PP is expanding from abortion to hormone therapy for transgender patients in 5 VA clinics – referred by Fairfax schools without parental knowledge. PP publicizes it helps teens get abortions without parental knowledge. Message: PP cares; your parents don’t! PP avoids reporting requirements of sexual abuse claiming reporting puts minors in danger – covering up the crime by aborting the evidence. If parents knew what was happening in PP “clinics”, the school board meeting revolts would move to PP.
Move “back-alley” abortions, to the storefront. Killing a baby before or after birth is never pro-child. Delaney expanded abortion and required all health plans and Medicaid to include abortion: even employers with religious objections. Delaney removed common-sense protections requiring informed consent for an abortion, and abortion facilities to meet the same health standards as other surgical facilities. Non-doctors can now perform abortions throughout the first 3 months of pregnancy.
Oppose the consciences of health care and adoption/child welfare providers, Churches, Religious Schools, Ministries, etc. to operate and hire workers consistent with the religious tenets of their Faith.
Karrie Delaney’s campaign cannot change her radical voting record. We need adults who understand the REAL NEEDS OF REAL CHILDREN. All incumbent Democrats voted in lockstep.
Mary Beth Style
Centreville, VA
