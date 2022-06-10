A belief is a notion we hold in our mind that may or may not actually be true, and is often different from those held by others. The existence of differences between beliefs does not make any one of them good or bad, they just…are. Personally, I believe “what goes around comes around,” family is more important than anything, and people are generally good. I persist in these beliefs even though I have no way of proving them to be absolutely true.
One of today’s commonly disputed beliefs is that a person’s gender is independent of their sex and can be chosen and changed at will. As of yet, there is no science proving this to be true. Nonetheless, if I hold this belief, I likely also believe that pronouns refer to gender and are simply a matter of personal choice. It is conceivable that a day will come when science will tell us that gender is in fact distinct from sex. But until then, this set of ideological beliefs is merely a concept referred to as “gender identity” - a topic of debate in schools across the country, and central to a proposal the Fairfax County Public Schools Board will consider at its meeting next week.
Public schools are no strangers to grappling with how to approach beliefs versus factual truths. In the early 1940s, Marie and Gathie Barnette - 8 and 9 years old at the time - broke an important rule at their school. Students were required to honor the nation by standing and raising a “stiff-arm salute” - open hand, palm facing up, toward the flag - while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The consequences of failing to perform this daily requirement were significant:
Failure to conform is ‘insubordination’ dealt with by expulsion. Readmission is denied by statute until compliance. Meanwhile, the expelled child is ‘unlawfully absent’ and may be proceeded against as a delinquent. His parents or guardians are liable to prosecution, and if convicted are subject to fine not exceeding $50 and jail term not exceeding thirty days.
The Barnette sisters refused to conform and were met with these consequences. When asked about this experience, Marie Barnette said that being in the same classroom as her sister made the ordeal less challenging, “I’m sure it made it simpler and easier for both of us that we were together. I’m real glad that we were.”
The result of the Barnette sisters’ decision to stand up for what they believed is the landmark Supreme Court case, West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (note: the Supreme Court misspelled the Barnette family’s name in the court documents, hence the inconsistency you see here). Still the controlling case on compelled speech rights in the U.S., the Court held that public schools cannot compel students to salute the American flag or pledge allegiance to it. The precedent set in Barnette makes it clear that other forms of protest are fundamentally protected and is exactly why the Fairfax County School Board should vote down the proposed change it’s considering to its Student Rights and Responsibilities Booklet.
Next week, the Board will vote on whether to change the definition of “discriminatory harassment” to include student actions that result in “outing related to gender identification.” If a student believes that one’s gender cannot differ from one’s sex, and therefore refuses to refer to a classmate in any way inconsistent with the classmate’s biological sex, the student could be found to have “outed the classmate” in relation to their gender identification. In FCPS, discriminatory harassment is punishable by suspension or even expulsion.
Bullying, harassment, and discrimination are wrong. We should all be kind, and treat one another the way we want to be treated. However, public schools cannot compel students to behave in a way that is “kind” by punishing them for refusing to ascribe to beliefs they fundamentally disagree with.
The fear and isolation undoubtedly felt by the Barnette sisters are not unique. Take, for example, the recently-closed investigation at Kiel Middle School in Wisconsin, where three male students were accused of harassing a female student because they refused to refer to her using “they/them” pronouns. A mother of one of the students said she “immediately went into shock” upon hearing that her son was being investigated for sexual harassment. For obvious reasons, stories like these tend to be deeply personal, and in my experience always yield empathy. If we take a moment to understand the other person’s perspective, it becomes easy to appreciate why free speech guarantees are enormously precious to each of us. The purpose of the First Amendment is to make clear that the government does not get to decide which beliefs are acceptable.
Refusal to ascribe to a particular belief is rarely born out of evil or hatred. In most cases, people are simply choosing to honor their own sincerely held beliefs. Because education is compulsory in the U.S., the public education system is the most important institution to allow the expression of fundamental rights. In its salient Barnette opinion, the Court pointed out that “[p]robably no deeper division of our people could proceed from any provocation than from finding it necessary to choose what doctrine and whose program public educational officials shall compel youth to unite in embracing. Ultimate futility of such attempts to compel coherence is the lesson of every such effort…”
No matter how well-justified or well-intended efforts toward unity may be, forcing adherence to a particular set of beliefs necessarily results in the unconstitutional rejection of differing beliefs. Schools obviously have an interest in making sure all students experience a fruitful education. But if a public school attempts to achieve this goal in the way proposed by FCPS, the school system risks depriving dissenting students of their constitutional freedoms. The Barnette Court correctly pointed to the inherent danger of ignoring Constitutional rights while attempting to achieve complete consensus: “[t]hose who begin coercive elimination of dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters. Compulsory unification of opinion achieves only the unanimity of the graveyard.”
The Fairfax County school board (and others considering similar policies) should vote down its proposal next week and go back to the drawing board on this issue. Educators must find thoughtful and nuanced approaches to encouraging acceptance and kindness among students of differing beliefs while upholding the rights of all.
Leigh Ann O’Neill is staff attorney for the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, a national, nonpartisan civil rights organization dedicated to advancing the civil and constitutional liberties of all humans. Learn more at fairforall.org.
