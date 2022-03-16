Surely facts still matter for the Fairfax Times. While the author of a March 11th letter to the editor tried to gaslight readers and inject partisan politics into an international tragedy brought about by one man, Vladimir Putin, my Congressman, Gerry Connolly, was at Ukraine’s border meeting with refugees, Secretary of State Blinken, the US Ambassador to Poland, Ukrainian civil society leaders, and our brave US soldiers. He’s heard firsthand from President Zelinskyy what Ukrainians need, and as President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, he has been tirelessly rallying international support for Ukraine, on a bipartisan effort, to increase humanitarian assistance and provide resources to Ukraine citizens who are bravely fighting for their democracy. When there is a crisis, Connolly always steps up, like when he submitted 26,000 names of Afghanistan men, women, and children in need of rescue from the Taliban.
Unfortunately, what was written was nothing more than Russian propaganda. For those looking to actually help in this dire situation, rather than be a puppet to former President Trump’s efforts to rewrite his failed history with NATO and blackmail Ukraine, please visit: https://www.cidi.org/disaster-responses/ukraine-crisis/.
Sandra Klassen
Reston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.