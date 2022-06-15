Even though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which technically freed enslaved African Americans, many would not experience that "freedom" for two more years. It wasn't until June 19th, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaimed enslaved African Americans in Texas–the last state of the Confederacy with slavery–to be free that slavery actually came to an end…well kinda-sorta. I put the word freedom in quotations because thanks to a clause in the Thirteenth Amendment which paved the way for Black Codes, slavery essentially continued as a form of punishment for "crimes" such as loitering. And even if Blacks managed to avoid this slavery by another name, the Codes restricted their right to own property, conduct business, buy and lease land, or move freely in public. Even after these laws ended they were replaced with other official and unofficial forms of oppression that reminded African Americans that no matter how much things changed, true freedom would remain illusive.
In early 2020, I walked away from an almost 20-year career in the intelligence community to start a food truck business. As you would imagine, I was paid pretty handsomely by that point in my career, so my decision was not about financial freedom. I didn’t hate my job. I was actually really good at it, and considered one of the top analysts in the field. It wasn't because I didn't get along with my bosses or co-workers. Aside from some philosophical tradecraft disagreements–some of which I suspect were attributable to cultural differences–I got along well with my peers and supervisors.
My desire to venture out on my own was driven by my yearning for freedom. So a week after the mob led the deadly insurrection against the Capitol to free themselves from the tyranny of a free and fair presidential election, I decided it was time to forge my own path to freedom. With my wife’s blessing, I submitted my resignation from the Defense Intelligence Agency to pursue my dream of becoming a full-time entrepreneur by opening a food truck, Soul Rebel. The menu was inspired by my Caribbean roots as well as my American upbringing, and layered with the revolutionary spirit of those that fought for my freedom.
More than just a dream to be an entrepreneur, it was a dream of earning a living with a clear conscience. It was a dream of earning a living that did not come at the expense of others—more specifically at the expense of other darker complexioned people around the globe. It was the dream of having a career that was in harmony with the rest of my life. It was the dream of being free to unleash my creativity. It was the freedom to come and go as I pleased. It was the freedom of being at the top of the food chain with no one else to answer to. It was the freedom to create an organizational culture that intentionally and unapologetically embraced authentic Black culture. It was the freedom of not feeling pressured to assimilate or code-switch to fit in. It was the freedom of not having to wonder if the reason for being passed up for promotion was because of my skin color; or because my boss and I didn't vibe the same way my co-workers did. It was the freedom to start something that potentially left a legacy for my children and future generations that they too can experience the same freedoms.
My career gave me financial freedom, but constrained and suffocated me in so many other ways. While entrepreneurship provides the same benefits to everyone, regardless of race, it carries a deeper meaning for Black people who've generally struggled to find true freedom since we stepped foot on the continent.
Of the almost 6 million companies that employ at least one employee, only 2.3% percent are Black-owned, compared to 83.5% that are White-owned, according to the Brookings Institute. Disparities in entrepreneurship is just one measure; but there is no shortage of measurable indicators. For example, the tangible and intangible benefits of owning your own home are well-documented. Yet, in 2015, the Black homeownership rate was just over 40%, virtually unchanged since 1968, and trailing a full 30 points behind the White homeownership rate, which saw modest gains over the same period.
As a nation, we must examine the barriers to freedom in a deeper and more holistic sense. This Juneteenth, as we commemorate this milestone in the African American journey to freedom, we must recognize that just like how the Emancipation Proclamation did not signify freedom for all African Americans, neither did the Granger Proclamation which we now refer to as Juneteenth.
Kofi K. Annan is a racial justice activist and award-winning author, living in Northern Virginia.
